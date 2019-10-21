Students face problem in catching buses after vacation

Schools and colleges reopened on Monday after a long vacation. Though college students said that buses did not arrive on time and that there were long delays between one bus and another, the situation was not dire that they had to use commercial transport services.

“We did face problem in catching bus to our college. But we were allowed to travel using bus pass,” said Lalitha, a student running into her college gate in Begumpet.

Dilsukhnagar is prominent for presence of educational institutions, coaching centres. Bus stops there are usually flooded with sea of students in the mornings and from afternoon to evening.

Walking out of the Intermediate colleges, they too said that they faced difficulty in catching buses. “We too faced problem in catching bus from Amberpet to Dilsukhnagar,” said M Manikanta, an intermediate student, waiting for bus in Dilsukhnagar Bus Stop. The issue was echoed by other students from Hasthinapur, and other places.

TSRTC management stated that a total of 6,276 buses were in service on Monday, using 4,388 private drivers and 6,276 private conductors.