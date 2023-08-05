Students caught smuggling ganja on stolen policeman’s bike 

August 05, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

A gang of five members, including four students, were caught smuggling five kilos of ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad by the Maheshwaram Special Operations Teams (SOT) and the Abdullapurmet police. Officials said that two of them had gone to Odisha by stealing an Armed Reserve (AR) constable’s motorcycle to smuggle the contraband.

Police said that the gang members, identified as Perumalla Rajinikanth, 23, a student from Nakrekal, Vootkuri Sathwik Reddy, 20, a third-year engineering student, Todeti Vamshi, 22, who is in his second year of graduation, Mohammed Sameer, 23, an auto driver, and Gadipally Hemanth, 22, a multimedia student from Dilsukhnagar, hatched a plan to smuggle the contraband from their supplier, identified as Tirupathi, from Malkangiri, Odisha.

“Rajinikanth, who is addicted to drugs, got acquainted with Sameer, a habitual property offender, through social media. They hatched a plan to smuggle marijuana from Odisha and to sell it in Hyderabad to earn easy money,” said the police.

The duo pooled money from the other three students for the drugs, who planned to sell it among their college and friends circle, and stole a bike from the Vanasthalipuram market area. “The bike was the personal vehicle of an AR constable of Rachakonda Commissionerate. They went to Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district in Odisha and purchased five kilos of the contraband for ₹3,000 per kilo and were heading back when we nabbed them,” added the police.

