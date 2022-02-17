Students can’t change preferences in medical counseling: KNRUHS

Students still have a chance to move into a better college during the second phase

Aspiring medicos who have submitted their options for colleges in medical counselling cannot modify them and have to compulsorily take the seat allotted to them in the counselling.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) Vice-Chancellor Karunakar Reddy said that the new method of admissions adopted this year was based on the government orders issued in accordance with the High Court orders.

As per the new norms, students cannot give their options in the second phase once the college is allotted. However, they still have a chance to move into a better college during the second phase. Their options given in the first phase will also be run during the second phase and if there is a seat vacant in the better college in the order of preference given by the student, that would be allotted to them.

For example, if a student is admitted in Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences in the first phase, but has given three or four colleges above it in the order of preference while selecting the options, they still have a chance to get into them provided there are vacancies. The college allotted in the first phase will remain if there are no vacancies in the top preferences of the student.

‘Sliding upwards’

“Sliding upwards is possible only in this method. A big disadvantage is that students can’t retain the seat allotted in the first phase and they have to move to the college allotted in the second phase whether they like it or not,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the KNRUHS in a statement clarified that the admissions are conducted in accordance with the present Government Orders (GO Ms 114 and 187) and relevant High Court orders. It said several students were representing seeking to retain the existing seat and don’t want to be part of the subsequent phases of counselling. “It is not possible to consider the request made to the university to retain the seat or non-consideration of their option in subsequent phases of counselling,” the notification issued by the NTRUHS said.

Candidates can discontinue from the course in which they are allotted without any penalty and the entire tuition fee will be refunded till the last date of free exit to be notified by the university on its website.