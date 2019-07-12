Students’ bid to go to Hyderabad foiled

High drama took place at Tara Degree College located in the district headquarters on Thursday when students supported by Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy made an effort to go to Hyderabad for presenting a memorandum to higher authorities and the police prevented them.

The students have been demanding that the post-graduate centre located at Tara Degree College be continued as it has been serving students from across the district. They are opposing the proposed closure of the centre and have been organising series of protests. Stating that closing the centre will create problems for the aspirants of PG courses, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy has extended support to the ongoing agitation.

On Thursday, the students planned to visit Hyderabad and submit a memorandum to higher authorities urging not to close the centre. Even some private buses were arranged to take the students to Hyderabad. However, even before the students were ready, police shifted the buses to police station.

Protesting the police action, the students held dharna at the college and rasta roko at IB demanding that they should be allowed to go to Hyderabad. Police arrested Mr Jayaprakash Reddy, District Congress Committee president Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy and students and shifted to them to Indrakaran police station.