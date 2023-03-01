Students at interaction with Revanth urge him to support farmers first

March 01, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Students asking for remunerative prices for farmers more than support to their own causes surprised everyone at an interaction of Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy with the students at Kasimpally village in Bhupalapally on Tuesday.

A girl student who turned little emotive said if the Congress comes to power it should ensure remunerative prices for the farmers as she was disheartened to see her parents go through the ordeal of poor returns from agriculture. “It is difficult for me to study when my parents are suffering,” she said stating that safety of women should be the top priority as well.

A girl student said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has failed in its promise of fee KG to PG education and poor students are forced to spend lakhs of rupees to get good education for better employment opportunities. “Will you promise us free education if Congress comes to power,” she asked even as another girl student said the government was not releasing the scholarship amount and the colleges were forcibly collecting the fee from them. Most of the girl students also stressed on the safety of women in the State.

Mr. Reddy assured them that Congress would fill up 1.91 lakh vacancies given by the Biswal Committee and spend 10% of the budget on education. All the cases registered against students during the Telangana agitation would be removed.

Later in the evening, Mr. Revanth Reddy addressed a massive public meeting at the Ambedkar Chowrasta and warned the sitting MLA, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, who shifted to the BRS after getting elected on a Congress ticket. Enraged by some suspected BRS activists throwing vegetables while he was speaking, Mr. Reddy warned that the BRS MLA will be shown his place.

Targeting the MLA, he said the Congress cadre too can resort to violence and show their strength. He said the police were totally partisan and they just couldn’t control the BRS supporters. “Is it because the SP is a relative of the MLA,” he asked.

Manthani MLA and former Minister D. Sreedhar Babu, who spoke before the Congress president also warned the police against blindly supporting the ruling party. He said Bhupalpally and Manthani constituencies lost large tracts of lands under the Kaleshwaram project but gained nothing from it. “Why should we be proud of a project that doesn’t give us water,” he asked.

Mr. Sreedhar Babu said those who deceived the Congress party after gaining their political career would be taught a lesson by the people and God. Mulugu MLA, Seethakka and other Congress leaders spoke.