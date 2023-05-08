Students and civilians stranded in Manipur land safely in Hyderabad

May 08, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In light of the recent violence and unrest between tribes in Manipur, 72 students and civilians hailing from Telangana arrived safely in Hyderabad at 12:45 p.m. on Monday. Another 34 individuals will be reaching via Kolkata to Hyderabad by Monday evening, an official release said.

The students were flown in from Imphal Airport, Manipur, to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, following a coordinated airlift operation executed by the State governments of Manipur and Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has specially taken care of Telangana students and civilians stranded in Manipur, where extreme law and order situation had developed over conflict between two communities. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar formed a special working group with round-the-clock control room in the DGP office, following which students studying in NIT, IIIT, JIMS, Manipur Agriculture University, along with distressed civilians, including a five-day-old baby with parents hailing from Bhainsa town of Nirmal district, were safely brought back, said a release.

The returnees thanked the Telangana Government for the humanitarian efforts. Minister for Labour Malla Reddy with ADG of Welfare Abhilasha, ADG of CID Mahesh Bhagwat, DIG of Women Safety Wing B. Sumati and others received them at the RGIA Shamshabad.

Other officials including ADG Greyhound Vijay Kumar, Secretary of Industry Jayesh Ranjan, GAD Secretary Sheshadri, Resident Commissioner of Delhi Gourav Uppal, Director Aviation Bharat Reddy and the officials from Manipur helped in coordination and security.

Parents and family members of the returning students expressed their relief and gratitude to both State governments for their prompt action and support.

“We are grateful to both the Manipur and Telangana governments for their efforts in ensuring their safety. Our son was able to return home to us and can now put behind the harrowing experience of being constantly in touch to check on his well-being. We would worry about him when he was unable to answer calls and couldn’t help but to think the worst. It was truly traumatic and I cannot even imagine what it must be like for people staying there,” said the parent of a student from Lingamgpally, requesting anonymity.

The students themselves recounted their distressing experiences during the riots, which they said have left an indelible mark on their lives.

“The security from our college was good but the areas surrounding our campus were bad. Even the local law and order officials were unsure of keeping us safe. That’s why we had to reach out to Telangana government officials to seek help. Initially we did not think that the situation at Manipur would escalate to this extent. We saw bombing and riots happening in front of us. We are glad to be back home, but we also feel for our friends and the people still caught in the conflict. We thank the Telangana government for obliging to our request and bringing us home safely,” said the students who arrived in the afternoon flight.

Meanwhile, Ch Bhoorti, a student from Suryapet, said that 26 girl students have come from Manipur NIT, and thanked MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, stating that she gave her courage during distress.

Sai Kiran from Ghatkesar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao for their immediate response.