Students, activists organise event in support of Palestine in Hyderabad

January 06, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The arms lobby of the US and its role in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, were discussed at a Palestine solidarity event in Hyderabad on January 6.

At the Solidarity with Palestine event at Lamakaan, Prof. G. Hargopal, a victim of alleged Israel-based NSO’s surveillance tool Pegasus, recalled his visit to an arms maker in the US, and reiterated the significance of the military-industrial complex. He said that the conflict must not be seen in insolation, and the powerful arms lobby must be factored in, as well as the US’ role in it. “The weapons lobby is one of the most powerful lobbies,” he said.

Journalist N. Venugopal pointed out that since October 7, about 40 Telugu poets have penned verses in support of Palestine. He noted that India’s attitude towards Palestine, and the oppression began to change post-globalisation. He rued that while there were massive protests across the world, demonstrations in India were few and far between. He pointed out that Palestinians were suffering before Hamas’ October 7 attack. He condemned the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinian children,

Activist and student leader Laeeq Ahmed Khan Aquil said that the October 7 attack brought into question Israel’s superior surveillance systems. He said that India and Palestine stood at the same crossroads in 1948. While India won its freedom, Palestine, unfortunately, did not. He said that the United Nations stood as a helpless spectator. He urged the public not to normalise the suffering of Palestinians.

Activist Khalida Parveen said that the Palestinian suffering and their occupation was not a Hindu or a Muslim issue, but that of humanity. Earlier in the day, students and activists recited poetry in English, Urdu, and Telugu in solidarity with Palestine.

