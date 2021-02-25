Student wings of Left parties canvass for senior journalist

Jayasaradhi Reddy is the CPI and the CPI (M) backed candidate for Legislative Council election

Capitalising on their collective strength, the student and youth wings of the CPI and CPI (M) intensified their campaign for senior journalist Jayasaradhi Reddy, the CPI and the CPI (M) backed candidate for next month’s Legislative Council election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency.

Activists of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) canvassed for Mr Reddy of the CPI, at several educational institutions here on Thursday to muster support of graduates including the faculty members and others. The student activists split into small groups circulated pamphlets among the young graduates and the lecturers of SR&BGNR Government Degree and PG College on the college campus, highlighting the issues concerning unemployed youth, government and contract employees as well as the student community.

Speaking on the occasion, AISF district secretary E Ramakrishna said Mr Jayasaradhi Reddy is contesting the MLC election with an agenda “Fight for rights.” Taking a dig at the TRS government, he alleged that the promises such as unemployment allowance and assured jobs to the unemployed youth remained unfulfilled till date.

The State and Central governments are promoting private universities at the cost of the State universities and the interests of underprivileged students, he charged. He said it was imperative to elect the CPI and the CPI (M) backed senior journalist in the ensuing MLC election to amplify the voices of unemployed youth, teachers, lecturers and other employees including contract staff, advocates, journalists, among others in the Telangana Legislative Council and outside.