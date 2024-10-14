GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student unions demand immediate release of fee reimbursement 

Published - October 14, 2024 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

While advocating international and corporate-model education in government-run schools and colleges on one hand, the State appears to be promoting private education system much like the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Students’ Federation of India-Telangana alleged on Monday.

This, according to them, is apparent in the government not releasing fee reimbursement dues and scholarships for several years now. “But it does have a cascading effect. Students who completed their education, appeared for entrance examinations or cleared them, are unable to take admissions,” they said.

But college managements, which demand payments from students to release certificates, are also helpless, as they too are operating on loans and overdraft.

According to SFI leaders, R.L. Murthy and T. Nagaraj, the most affected students in private colleges are also from Backward Classes, SC/ST communities. They said the accumulated yearly dues, as of date, amount to about ₹8,000 crore.

Criticising the government for the delay, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) observed it as a conspiracy to weaken the education sector. United Student Federation of India also condemned the government’s approach to resolving the inordinate delay and said it will soon mobilise students and organise a State-wide bandh.

October 14, 2024

