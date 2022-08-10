Student suffers stab injuries in attack by ‘stalker’

August 10, 2022 07:26 IST

A degree student in Nalgonda town on Tuesday suffered multiple stab wounds in an alleged attack by a person who has been reportedly stalking and harassing her to accept his love proposal.

G. Navya of Panagal suffered bleeding injuries all over her face, hands, legs and stomach. Her friends rushed her to a nearby hospital and she was said to be stable.

According to the Nalgonda Town-I police, the incident took place at the town’s forest park around 1.30 p.m.

It was reported that Navya was with her friends when Rohit, a BBA student, approached her and asked for a private conversation. A little later, the young woman was found with bleeding injuries, and the accused fled the scene. Police suspect Rohit carried a sharp object to attack the girl.

The police registered the crime, and a search is on to nab the accused.