Telangana

Student suffers stab injuries in attack by ‘stalker’

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 10, 2022 07:26 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 07:26 IST

A degree student in Nalgonda town on Tuesday suffered multiple stab wounds in an alleged attack by a person who has been reportedly stalking and harassing her to accept his love proposal.

G. Navya of Panagal suffered bleeding injuries all over her face, hands, legs and stomach. Her friends rushed her to a nearby hospital and she was said to be stable.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to the Nalgonda Town-I police, the incident took place at the town’s forest park around 1.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was reported that Navya was with her friends when Rohit, a BBA student, approached her and asked for a private conversation. A little later, the young woman was found with bleeding injuries, and the accused fled the scene. Police suspect Rohit carried a sharp object to attack the girl.

The police registered the crime, and a search is on to nab the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...