HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student staying in Telangana hostel tries to end life

July 03, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old student attempted suicide by jumping off the college hostel building at Pati village in Patancheru mandal on Monday. According to sources, Ram Praneeth of Singerkonda in Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh broke his leg and was shifted to the government hospital at Patancheru and later to a hospital in Hyderabad. He took the extreme step reportedly because he was not willing to stay in the hostel and continue his education. His parents got him admitted to the college a few days ago. Patancheru police registered a case and launched an investigation.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following number: Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.