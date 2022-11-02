Student sets himself ablaze on college campus

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
November 02, 2022 22:00 IST

A student of Guru Nanak Institute of Technology allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze on the college campus at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The student, Vamshi, has been admitted in a private hospital with nearly 70% burns. the exact reasons behind his suicide attempt are not yet known. “We understand he tried to end his life over personal matters. We are verifying reports that he was upset over failure in love,” Ibrahimpatnam Inspector G. Ramakrishna said.

Vamshi’s father lives in South Africa ad his mother is in Karimnagar. The previous night, he reportedly rang up some of his friends conveying his regards for supporting him in his studies and personal life.

He went to the college around 9 a.m. Fifteen minutes later, he sprinkled sanitizer on himself and lighted a matchstick, the police said. Before the college staff and other students doused the flames, he sustained severe burns. The incident occurred outside the college administrative building, according to the police.

