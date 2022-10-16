Student-run NGO provides streetlights to remote Chenchu hamlet

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 23:18 IST

Members of the NGO, Street Cause VJIT, with the residents of in Errapenta in Achampet mandal. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Street Cause VJIT, a student-run NGO, has provided streetlights to a Chenchu village in Achampet mandal.

The group initiated ‘The Tribal Project’ after conducting a survey in Errapenta in Achampet (Nallamala project), which is home to the Chenchu tribe, and found that one of their major concerns was the absence of streetlights in their area. Living in the middle of dense forests, the villagers are at the risk of being attacked by wild animals. Besides, the absence of lights causes hindrance to carry out daily activities.

Street lights installed by students at Errapeta in Achampet mandal. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Street Cause VJIT president P. Uday Kiran and team took up ‘ROSHNI- Setting up solar lights in the tribal village’ as part of which 20 streetlights and two solar lights were set up in the village. The solar lights work during power cut.

