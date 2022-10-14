Telangana

Student riding pillion with sibling killed in accident in Hyderabad

A 17-year-old girl who was travelling with her sibling died in a road accident in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 1.15 p.m. at Tipu Khan bridge in Rajendranagar police station limits.

The victim has been identified as Rubaina Fatima. She was an Intermediate second-year student and resident of Suleman Nagar in Rajendra Nagar. She was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her sister Rahila Fatima, 19, also an Intermediate second-year student. Both were studying in a private college.

They were travelling from Alkapur to Suleman Nagar when they met with the accident with another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Kumaraswamy, 25, a resident of Bowenpally.

Police booked a case and investigations are underway.


