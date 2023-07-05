Student metro pass has penalties for ‘over use’ and ‘under use’

July 05, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metro Rail student ‘super saver pass’ announced by L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) is not a simple, straightforward, subsidised metro ticket but a pretty convoluted one with penalties for both “overusing” and “underutilising” the ‘special offer’.

Guidelines for the ‘limited edition’ offer available from July 1 to March 31 show that the cost of the (card is ₹100 (non-refundable) after which the student can load the trips as per requirement. The trip pass will be valid for 30 days from the date of purchase for those born after April 1, 1998. Yet, it is not just ‘buy for 20 trips and get 30 trips’ package, as it appears.

If any student is “under travelling”, one trip will be deducted from the trip balance! For instance, if the smart card has been loaded with ₹45 trip pass, there are 15 trips available on the date of travel. If you have under travelled for ₹35, one trip will be deducted from the available trips and the trip balance left will be 14 trips.

In case of “over travel”, one trip will be deducted from available trip balance and the excess fare amount of ₹10 has to be paid at the exit station. At any given point in time, only one fare zone trip pass can be uploaded from the student smart card. Recharge of the student pass can be done at the origin or destination.

The official communique said misuse of the student pass will lead to ‘blocking’ of the card or penalty as per the Metro Act without elaborating what those could be. In case a card is lost, a new one can be purchased without submitting any documents but giving details requested by the staff.

‘Defective’ cards can be replaced with the new one loaded with balance trips from the old card. For a ‘damaged’ card too, the same applies but with an additional payment of ₹100. L&TMRH officials did not respond when pressed for clarification.

Student cards can be purchased between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at JNTU College station, Victoria Memorial, Nagole, Raidurg, Dilsukhnagar, Narayanaguda, Begumpet, Parade Ground, S.R. Nagar and Ameerpet. Identity card and bonafide certificate from the educational institution and Aadhaar/driving license copies should be submitted.

Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, who had tweeted about the students metro pass offer, had one tweet pointing out that the guidelines do not make metro travel for students a “big saving”. Many requested the Minister to increase the number of coaches from the current three to six as was envisaged during the project conceptualisation phase, and to introduce similar passes for employees too. Some asked about the pending metro line link up to Falaknuma.

Ridership crosses 5 lakh

L&TMRH and HMR have announced that the ridership touched a record 5.10 lakh passengers on Monday. Corridor One or Red Line from Miyapur to L.B. Nagar has a ridership of 2.60 lakh passengers, Corridor Two or Green Line from JBS to MGBS has 25 lakh passengers while the Blue Line from Nagole to Raidurg has 2.25 lakh passengers. Raidurg station had the highest footfall of 32,000 followed by L.B. Nagar (30,000), Ameerpet (29,000) and Miyapur (23,000).

