Student killed in car accident

A 20-year-old youth was killed instantly after his car lost control, flipped over several times and turned turtle at Abdullapurmet on Friday.

The victim was identified as R. Abhishek of Saidabad. Police said that Abhishek along with two of his friends, engineering students of a college at Nadergul, were on their way to an examination centre at Gunthapally.

The car lost control reportedly for speeding at a diversion and flipped off the road. Abhishek, who was sitting next to the driver, died on the spot. The other two sustained injuries.

Abdullapurmet police have launched a probe.