Student held for robbing woman of mangalsutra

Updated - May 15, 2024 12:05 am IST

Published - May 15, 2024 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Within hours of a complaint by a 75-year-old woman about being robbed of her four-tola gold mangalsutra while she was in the kitchen, the West Zone Task Force officials managed to nab the culprit. Kondeti Naga Pruthvi, 23, a student in Hyderabad, was arrested by the officials on Tuesday while he was trying to flee to his native place, Guntur.  

“The man closed her mouth with hand from behind, snatched the , pushed her, and ran away,” the official explained. 

The Panjagutta police have booked the case under the Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.  

