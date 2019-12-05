Student held for comments

A 22-year-old B. Tech student from Guntur, who made objectionable comments on a social media platform, against gang-rape and murder of Disha was arrested by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Wednesday based on a suo motu case. K. Sai Nath made the comments under the screen name ‘Simley Naani’. Meanwhile, police arrested the 28-year-old man from Nalgonda for his comments against K. Kavitha.