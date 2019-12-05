Telangana

Student held for comments

more-in

A 22-year-old B. Tech student from Guntur, who made objectionable comments on a social media platform, against gang-rape and murder of Disha was arrested by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Wednesday based on a suo motu case. K. Sai Nath made the comments under the screen name ‘Simley Naani’. Meanwhile, police arrested the 28-year-old man from Nalgonda for his comments against K. Kavitha.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 12:42:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/student-held-for-comments/article30170692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY