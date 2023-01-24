ADVERTISEMENT

Student from Sangareddy injured in Chicago firing

January 24, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

One student from BHEL quarters in Patancheru was injured in the firing by a US national that took place at Chicago on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

One student from BHEL quarters in Patancheru was injured in the firing by a U.S. national that took place at Chicago on Monday.

According to sources, K. Saicharan, residing at LIG quarters at BHEL, went to Chicago on January 13 for studying MS. He was injured in a firing by a person who accosted him at about 1 p.m. Another person along with him was also reportedly injured in the firing. Informing about the incident to the parents of Saicharan, his friends told them that he was out of danger.

