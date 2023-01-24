HamberMenu
Student from Sangareddy injured in Chicago firing

One student from BHEL quarters in Patancheru was injured in the firing by a US national that took place at Chicago on Monday

January 24, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
One student from BHEL quarters in Patancheru was injured in the firing by a U.S. national that took place at Chicago on Monday.

According to sources, K. Saicharan, residing at LIG quarters at BHEL, went to Chicago on January 13 for studying MS. He was injured in a firing by a person who accosted him at about 1 p.m. Another person along with him was also reportedly injured in the firing. Informing about the incident to the parents of Saicharan, his friends told them that he was out of danger.

