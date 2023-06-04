Student from Nizamabad killed in road accident in New Jersey

June 04, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 23-year-old youth from Nizamabad was killed in a road accident in New Jersey on Saturday.

Shailesh Gurrapu, a student of Bridgeport University in New Jersey, lost his life in a car accident.

In a video going viral on social media, his friends spoke about how the accident unfolded. “Shailesh was driving the car and was trying to cross a junction when another car crashed into his vehicle. The impact point was at the petrol tank of Shailesh’s car, which triggered an explosion, killing him on the spot,” said his friends.

According to reports, despite immediate rescue efforts, Shailesh succumbed to severe burns.

A native of Bada Bheemgal village in Nizamabad district, Shailesh was pursuing his Masters in Biomedical Engineering in Bridgeport University in New Jersey. He moved to the United States for his higher studies in September 2022.

He was the eldest son with two younger sisters. Shailesh’s family and friends have reached out for support to the authorities to bring his body back to Nizamabad, while his friends in the US have started a GoFundMe campaign to support his family.

The GoFundMe page, which raised about $43,000 till Sunday evening, was created by his friend Rajashekar Reddy Madhi. “He flew to the US with lots of hopes and dreams to achieve. Unfortunately, he was involved in a tragic accident and died on the spot due to severe burns. Now he is returning to his family like ashes. In this tougher times, his family needs us all, let’s stand with his family and help what we can. I request you all to please step forward and donate whatever you can. I have attached mine as well as my friend information.” (sic), read his crowdfunding campaign.