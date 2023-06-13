Student found dead in bathroom on RGUKT campus

June 13, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - NIRMAL

A pre-university course (PUC) first year student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Nirmal district, also known as Basar IIIT, allegedly ended her life by hanging herself in a bathroom on the campus on Tuesday.

Deepika, a native of Gorrekal in Sangareddy district, took the extreme step soon after writing the physics exam on Tuesday afternoon, sources said. The exact reason behind her “extreme step” is still unclear, said police sources.

Police suspect exam-related anxiety may have driven her to end her life.

According to sources, Deepika was found in an unconscious state, hanging from the exhaust fan in a bathroom a short while after taking the semester exam. She was taken to a hospital in Bhainsa, where she was declared ‘brought-dead’.

Basar police shifted her body to the government hospital in Nirmal for post-mortem and initiated a detailed investigation.

Last year, in two separate incidents, a first year student of the six-year integrated B.Tech course from Nizamabad district and a PUC II year student from Ranga Reddy district, both boys, allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves in their hostel rooms on the RGUKT campus.

The reason attributed was “personal problems” in the first case and “anxiety disorder” in the second case.

The two incidents triggered demands from various students’ unions for setting up a dedicated counselling centre to prevent suicides.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/44)

