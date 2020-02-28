Telangana

Student drowns in waterfall

Finished Class X pre-final exam

A tribal youth of Pochamloddi village in Jainoor mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, drowned in the pool of Kundai waterfall located near Bandeyer village in Sirpur (U) mandal in the same district on Friday. He was a student of Class X at the Pochamloddi Tribal Welfare Ashram school and had completed his pre-final exams the previous day. He had gone to the waterfall along with another friend apparently to enjoy a swim.

