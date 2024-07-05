GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student count surges in primary school in Telangana after children follow transferred teacher

Published - July 05, 2024 09:24 pm IST - MANCHERIAL/RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Number of students at the Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) in Akkepalliguda village in Mancherial district suddenly increased manifold, thanks to the joining of a secondary grade teacher (SGT) on transfer on July 1.

Forty-year-old J. Srinivas was transferred from the MPPS at Ponkal village in Jannaram mandal to the one in Akkepalliguda last week. During his 12 years service at the MPPS in Ponkal, Mr. Srinivas had endeared himself to the schoolchildren with a focus on individual students and better learning outcomes.

To continue their bond with their beloved teacher, nearly 130 of around 250 students of the MPPS-Ponkal joined the MPPS-Akkepalliguda, three kilometres away from Ponkal, after convincing their parents on July 2 and 3, according to sources.

This came as a blessing for MPPS-Akkepalliguda as its student strength rose from 21 in the last week of June to 154 by July 3, the sources added.

In sharp contrast, an abysmal student strength at Zilla Parishad high school in Kistampet village in Rajanna Sircilla district prompted officials to relocate six teachers to nearby State-run schools in Chandurthi mandal on deputation.

The decision was taken on Friday after an elected representative of the local body expressed concern about the “sorry state of affairs” at the school, which had six teachers for a student strength of just 2.

