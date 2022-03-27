‘Student-centric education is the need of the hour’ 

Collegiate Education commissioner suggests redesigning curriculum and implementing new teaching, learning methods

Redesigning the curriculum to meet students’ and market demands is the need of the hour, Commissioner-Collegiate Education Navin Mittal has said.

Education must be outcome-based, student-centric, skill-based and tailored to the individual requirements of the student, Mr. Mittal said at a two-day international conference on ‘New Dimensions in Higher Education Post COVID-19: Global Perspective’ organised by the department of political science at the Government Degree College for Women (Autonomous)-Begumpet at ICSSR on the Osmania University campus.

In order to accomplish outcome-based education, the curriculum must be redesigned, and new teaching and learning methods must be implemented so that students’ goals could be shaped. It was time to examine and debate higher education reforms as COVID-19 had resulted in significant academic loss, and new techniques should be devised to mitigate that loss, Mr. Mittal suggested.

He stated that the pandemic had provided an opportunity for hybrid mode of teaching and learning, but said that online learning cannot replace physical classroom teaching. Classroom teaching has an edge as it transforms information into knowledge, helping students achieve overall development, he said.

Further, teachers also benefited from the COVID-19 period of work from home as they were exposed to new educational methodologies and technologies. He highlighted that the future was all about “academic flexibility” and that it was possible to offer new courses through the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Degree Online Services-Telangana as the New Education Policy suggests.

TSCHE chairman R. Limbadri, principal of the host college K. Padmavathi, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University D. Ravinder, Chancellor of Manipur Central University T. Tirupathi Rao, convenor of the conference K. Kamala and co-convenor M. Ramachary spoke.