Student beaten up by teacher

In a shocking incident, a student was beaten up by a teacher at Alwal Social Welfare Residential School in Mirdoddi mandal. As an immediate measure the officials have decided to keep the teacher away from duties.
According to sources, one Nagarjuna, a PET working at the hostel thrashed a student of Class VII on Sunday evening and the incident came to light on Monday morning. Learning of the incident the parents of the student approached the school authorities who immediately acted and kept the teacher away from duties.
“Some students are involved in objectionable behaviour and we are holding counselling for them for the past two sessions and on Monday also a counselling was scheduled. We are looking into the issue and immediate steps would be put in place,” regional coordinator of schools K. Nirmala told The Hindu.
