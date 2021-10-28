Student attacked by relative

Hyderabad

28 October 2021 20:40 IST

A 21-year-old architecture student was attacked by her distant relative at Vattinagulapally under Gachibowli police station here in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said that around 1.30 a.m. the accused Prem Singh (21), an engineering dropout, sneaked into the house of the victim when everyone was fast asleep and attacked her with a knife while she was in the study room. “The girl tried to resist, he inflicted knife injuries on her leg and hand. She started shouting, as a result her parents entered the room, caught Prem and alerted the neighbours, who in turn roughed him up before handing him to the police,” an officer said.

While the girl was rushed to Continental Hospital, Prem was taken to KIMS Hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, Prem and the girl were distant relatives and were in contact. “Recently Prem felt that he was being avoided by the girl as she learnt about his intentions; he forcefully entered the house and attacked her,” he said.