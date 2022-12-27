ADVERTISEMENT

Struggling with debt, farmer ends life at Kurthivada

December 27, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - MEDAK

The Hindu Bureau

Unable to come out of the debt trap, a farmer committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Kurthivada village of Papannapet mandal.

According to Papannapet Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar, Kaduri Venkatesham (40) had been into farming for long and for the past few years he had been facing financial problems as the investment had increased and yield was not at expected levels thereby pushing him into the debt trap. On Monday night, while all the family members were asleep, Venkatesham committed suicide outside his home. Family members found him dead in the morning and informed the police. Papannapet police registered a case. The body was shifted to government hospital for postmortem.

