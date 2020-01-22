Structural steel meet at IIT-H

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) will host the Indian Structural Steel Conference (ISSC)-2020 from March 25 to 27.

The ISSC-2020 is a unique international conference covering various fields of steel structures, PEB buildings, sustainable materials, high strength steel, cold-formed steel structures, natural composites, renewable materials, structural assessment, composite construction and rehabilitation of structures.

“This conference is focused on creating a forum where researchers and industrial encountering similar challenges on infrastructural development can discuss and disseminate most recent advances in the analysis, behaviour, design, and construction of structural steel,” said Mahendrakumar Madhavan, organising secretary of ISSC 2020 and associate professor, Department of Civil Engineering.

Registration can be done on www.issc2020.com by March 7.

IIT-H has invited experts from all over the world, including Ben Young from HK PolyU; Leroy Gardner from Imperial College London; James S. Davidson from Auburn University, USA; V. Kalyanaraman, Emeritus IIT-Madras; Kim Rasmussen from University of Sydney, Australia; Ron Ziemian from Bucknell University, USA; Brian Uy from University of Sydney; Tan Kang Hai from NTU Singapore; N.E. Shanmugam formerly with NUS Singapore; A.R. Santhakumar from Anna University, Chennai; Mahen Mahendran from QUT, Australia; and several leading industrial experts from PEBS Pennar, Kirby, Mutyam Steel, Tata Steel and Tata BlueScope to attend and deliver keynote talk at the conference.