Strong security measures for IPL, says Rachakonda CP

March 21, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan

 

The Rachakonda police will put in place strong security arrangements for the upcoming IPL 2023 matches in the city, said Commissioner DS Chauhan, adding that the cooperation of spectators is also expected in the smooth conduct of matches.  

The Commissioner held a review meeting with the representatives of Sunrisers team, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the police officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

He ordered the officials to take all necessary security precautions for the matches to be held in Rachakonda Commissionerate and the force has been instructed to make adequate security arrangements to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the spectators. The Sunrisers team has been instructed to ensure that there is no confusion in the distribution of tickets.

“Organisers are advised to take due care in issuing passes to media representatives and others.  It was suggested to arrange minimum needs like drinking water, toilet facilities and necessary parking arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to spectators. It was also suggested to install CCTVs in the vicinity of the stadium so that the movements are monitored. Strict action will be taken against those who sell fake tickets, while distribution of tickets should be done in full transparency and no rumours should be believed,” said the Commissioner. 

