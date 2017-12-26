Striving to make best use of tech: DGP

The police department is striving to optimally leverage modern technologies and achieve professional excellence with a thrust on people-friendly policing to make Telangana police the best force in the country, said Director-General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy.

The DGP, accompanied by senior police officials, arrived by a chopper in Kothagudem on Tuesday afternoon as part of his maiden visit to the district after taking the reins of the State police last month.

The Director-General of Police’s visit to the district, which shares a long border with strife-torn areas of Chhattisgarh’s Maoist bastion of south Bastar division, assumed significance.

District visits

Talking to media after a review meeting with senior police officials of the district and Warangal range in the coal town, Mr. M. Mahender Reddy said he had started his district visits from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district to assess the requirements of the police force in terms of logistics and infrastructure.

The visit was mainly aimed at interacting with police officials in the district to provide them a direction to tread the path of professional excellence and render services in tune with aspirations of people, he said.

Warangal Region Inspector-General of Police Y Nagi Reddy, district Superintendent of Police Ambar Kishor Jha, and Bhadrachalam ASP Sunil Dutt were present.

Issues discussed

Sources said matters related to enlisting active cooperation of people in preventing crimes, sharing of intelligence between various State agencies, stepping up vigil in the Left-wing extremism-affected areas along the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, among others, figured in the high-level meeting.