Stringent steps initiated to control drug peddling, usage: CS

Somesh Kumar holds quarterly narcotics control coordination meeting

Somesh Kumar holds quarterly narcotics control coordination meeting

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has reiterated that the State government has initiated stringent measures to control drug abuse and peddling.

The Police department was equipped with modern tools to identify illegal transportation of drugs from other States. Police, Excise, Forest, Tribal Welfare and Revenue departments were working in close coordination to check drug peddling and usage. The government was also working in close coordination with central drug control agencies to curb drugs in the State.

The Chief Secretary chaired the State-level narcotics coordination meeting attended by senior officials including Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Tuesday. He said State-level narcotics coordination meetings were being held every quarter to take stock of the situation and initiate preventive measures. Steps had been initiated to stop Rythu Bandhu for farmers who were found guilty of cultivating ganja.

Mr. Mahender Reddy said Police department was taking stringent action against drug peddlers and users. Cases were being registered against them under the PD Act while drug and narcotic prevention cells had been set up in all police commissionerates as well as district headquarters across the State.