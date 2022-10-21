Stringent action recommended against returning officer

Stringent action was recommended against K.M.V. Jagannadha Rao who was relieved as Returning Officer of Munugode Assembly byelection for changing the symbol allotted to an independent in the election.

The recommendation was made by Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on the ground that Mr. Rao had vitiated the election process by invoking an election rule which did not confer any power on Returning Officers to change the allotted symbol, said a release of the CEO.

It added that a police case was also filed against TRS leaders after an inquiry on a complaint that they had taken 300 persons in buses to Yadadri temple for darshan and oath-taking programme. Teams monitoring model code of conduct perused photographic and video evidences in the matter. Police also filed a case.

The CEO suspended the Mandal Revenue Officer of Choutuppal on the charge of printing a wrong symbol for a candidate. Instead of printing `ship’ against the candidate on the ballot paper for EVMs, he got printed `boat with man and sail’. The lapse was identified and correct symbol was reprinted on the ballot. An explanation from officers tasked with printing ballot papers was sought.