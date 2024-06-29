GIFT a SubscriptionGift
String of 3 murders rattle city

Updated - June 29, 2024 11:02 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 11:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Three murders were reported in Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the first such case, a 35-year-old man was found in a pool of blood at his residence at Venkateshwara Nagar colony, Jagadgirigutta early on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Gajula Anil Kumar, a native of Medak, who ran a business of ambulance services. “The man was lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to the hospital, where the duty doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the official said.

As per a complaint filed by his friend Kandu Suresh, who earlier worked under Anil, he suspected Anil’s wife Bhagyalakshmi and a man with whom she was allegedly having an extra-marital affair to be involved in the case.

The police have booked a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation into the case is under way.

At the other end of the city, a 30-year-old man was found dead in an open plot in the Greenlands Layout of Manchirevula village in Narsingi on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Hidayat Ali, 30, who had been working as an engineer in Saudi Arabia. “The man, a resident of Golkonda, had come to Indian just 20 days ago,” officials from the Narsingi police informed.

“The murder could have happened in Golkonda and subsequently the body was dumped at this location,” the official added.

Police discovered the body of a rowdy-sheeter near Malakpet metro station on Saturday. The Chaderghat police, who booked a case, suspect that previous enmity might be the reason behind the murder.

Police said that Najaf, a known rowdy-sheeter of Rein Bazar police, was found dead by the locals, who alerted them. “We are accessing the nearby CCTV camera footage for clues and efforts are on to trace and nab the men involved in the attack,” said the police.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / murder / death / police / crime / crime, law and justice

