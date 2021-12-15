Strike likely to hit branch banking operations

HYDERABAD

15 December 2021

UFBU has called for a two-day strike from today against privatisation of banks

Operations at public sector banks, especially the services customers access by visiting the branches, are likely to be severely impacted during the two-day strike called by an umbrella body of nine bank officers and employees unions from December 16.

Conciliation meetings have failed as the Central government did not give assurance, as sought by the bank unions, that it will not table the bill on privatisation of banks in the ongoing session of the Parliament, United Forum of Bank Unions Telangana unit leader R.Sriram said.

An estimated 10 lakh public sector bank employees and officers, up to certain pay scales, across the country, including 25,000 to 30,000 in Telangana, are expected to participate in the strike.

Mr. Sriram said no work will be possible during the strike. Banking services, cash deposits and payments, clearing of cheques and other operations, including sanction of loans, will be affected. Cash dispensing through automated teller machines (ATMs) are also unlikely to be affected as the bank managements are likely to replenish them in view of the strike. Similarly, all the digital banking services will be available as usual.

Of the nine constituent unions of UFBU, two have decided not to participate in the strike. Central trade unions as well as unions representing the workforce of RBI, Life Insurance Corporation of India, regional rural and cooperative banks have extended support to the strike.

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam said the UFBU reiterated its stand that if the government would assure that the Bank Privatisation Bill (Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021) would not be tabled during this session of the Parliament, it would be inclined to reconsider the strike.

“But government could not give any such assurance to us. We tried our best to avert the strike to avoid inconvenience to banking public. The strike is to defend and preserve public sector banks... We request all the customers and general public to stand with us in preserving the banks and the huge savings of the people therein,” he said in a statement following a conciliation meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.