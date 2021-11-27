Telangana

Strike by sugar factory staff called off

MLA M Raghunandan Rao articipating in dharna by employees of Ganapathi Sugars at Fasalwadi in Sangareddy district.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Offering a relief to sugarcane farmers who were on strike, an agreement was signed by employees and management of Ganapathi Sugars. The agreement was signed on Saturday.

According P. Srisailam, secretary of the employees' union, the management came forward to give an increment of ₹700 against a demand for ₹1,000 by employees

The suggestion made by Additional Collector Rajarshi Shah to the management to come to an agreement with employees had yielded result.

"The management agreed to sign the agreement within 60 days of completing sugarcane crushing," said Mr. Srisailam. The employees resumed duties in the afternoon.

Union president M. Raghunandan Rao and officials were present.


