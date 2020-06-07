Strict rules for inter-caste marriage incentives

The recent decision of the State government to enhance the incentive for inter-caste marriages from ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 2.5 lakh has come as a windfall gain for the newly married couples.

The enhancement was perceived to be beneficial to couples who were disowned by their parents for defying their word against entering into marriage. Though many couples were readmitted to the family fold after initially turning them away, a majority of them were still having to fend for themselves which was a big drain on their limited financial resources till they stabilised.

However, it is not an easy take away of ₹ 2.5 lakh for the newly weds as the money comes with strict rules.

The couple must have a joint bank account and, more importantly, get a `first marriage certificate’ from gazetted officers. Of course, the caste certificates of brides and grooms, certificates of age and educational qualification and marriage certificates from authorised officers follow.

Bank staff under home quarantine

As it is transactions at banks have become stricter as the staff are observing utmost care to keep themselves safe from customers and handling currency notes due to coronavirus.

Imagine the staff contracting the virus in these circumstances.

That is precisely what happened at a bank branch in Moosabowli near Charminar. After a member of the staff tested positive, the health authorities ordered the entire personnel right from the manager to go on home quarantine till June 14. As a result, the bank has been closed till that date.

It is now a situation of distrust between the bank staff and customers.

The fears of staff from customers have now been reversed in the circumstances.

The customers are nervous over visiting the bank.

‘COVID SIs’

A sub-inspector at every police station in the State has been designated to gather information about foreign returnees in their jurisdiction. They have been tasked to enquire about the local and secondary contacts of the returnees and places that they visited.

The prospect of contracting coronavirus in the discharge of their duties is haunting the SIs so much so that they are spending sleepless nights. The SIs have appealed to their higher ups to assign this duty fortnightly among colleagues on a rotation basis but it did not find favour.