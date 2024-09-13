Strict action against attempts to disturb peace: Hyderabad police commissioner

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand has cleared the air over uncertainty regarding immersion of Ganesh idols from Tank Bund by categorically stating that it will not be allowed.

Speaking during a media conference called for by the Minister in charge of the city Ponnam Prabhakar, Mr. Anand said the Tank Bund remains closed for immersion as per the High Court’s orders and idols will be downed into the Hussain Sagar lake only from the NTR Marg and People’s Plaza of Necklace Road.

The number of cranes will be increased on both these stretches to match the influx of idols, he said.

Mr. Prabhakar said the government aims to conduct the immersion festivities in a peaceful atmosphere on September 17. In view of Milad-un-Nabi clashing with the immersion on September 16, talks have been held with the Muslim clergy who agreed to postpone the procession to September 19, the minister said.

Hyderabad symbolises religious harmony, he said and warned of stringent action if any deliberate attempt is made to create unrest in the context of the festival. Social media posts aimed to provoke or spread false news will not be spared.

Following Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s instructions, meetings have been already held by the district and police higher officials with the Utsav Committees, towards peaceful conduct of festivities. Traffic restrictions too have been put in place.

In case of any problems or disturbances, Police and Revenue departments should be alerted immediately, Mr. Prabhakar said, and sought complete cooperation from people and public representatives.

Mr. Anand informed that a total of 18,000 police personnel have been deployed for immersion in the city, of which 3,000 are from other districts. Eight thousand more personnel will join, he informed.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty too were present in the media conference.