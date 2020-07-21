Stress on sustained efforts to foster Koya language

The urgent need for concerted efforts to promote and preserve the ancient Koya (Gondi) language was highlighted by speakers at a meeting held on the occasion of Koya (Gondi) Basha Dinotsavam in Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.

A simple ceremony was held under the aegis of Bhadrachalam Adivasi Samithi at Girijana Abyudaya Bhavan in the temple town in compliance with the lockdown norms to mark the event.

A music video CD titled “Gondi Koya song” was released by Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah on the occasion.

Mr Veeraiah stressed the need for collective and sustained efforts to foster the ancient Koya language, an integral part of the rich heritage of Adivasis dating back to several centuries. He said the ancient language, cultural practices and art forms deeply interwoven with all facets of Adivasis’ life should be protected for posterity.

He suggested that the Koya Basha Dinotsavam should be celebrated officially by the government to support the efforts of Adivasi organisations to foster the ancient language.

Bhadrachalam Adivasi Samithi president P Krishna presided over the function.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Assistant Project Officer (General) Nagorao, Adivasi leaders including Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, K Dharma, Srirammurthy, Ramakrishna, Veerabhadram, Nehru and others were present.

A small group of young Adivasi artistes performed their traditional dances much to the delight of the participants of the low-key ceremony.