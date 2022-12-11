Strengthen the education sector, says Teachers’ MLC

December 11, 2022 06:23 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - SANGAREDDY

TSUTF district meetings commences at Sangareddy

The Hindu Bureau

TSUTF Union Leaders in 5th Maha Sabha Vidya Sadassu organized two Days programme by TSUTF in Ambedkar Bhavan at Sangareddy in Sangareddy District. Photo: MOHD ARIF / The Hindu (Stringer) | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Teachers MLC A. Narsi Reddy stressed the need for strengthening the education sector in the State. He accused the Centre of weakening the education system in the name of new education policy - 2020 while the State is not recruiting the teachers.

Two-day Telangana Teachers United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) district 5th annual meeting commenced at the district headquarters on Saturday presided over by district president K. Ashok Kumar. On this occasion a rally was held in the town.

“The State government has been neglecting the need to fill the teacher posts. The budget allocations for the education sector are getting reduced every year. The teachers will be forced to agitate to get their problems addressed in future if the government does not meet the requirement,” said Mr. Narsi Reddy demanding that the government immediately take up promotions of teachers.

TSUTF State treasurer T. Lakshma Reddy, general secretary T. Sailu, P Srinivasa Rao, Manjari and others participated in the programme.

CONNECT WITH US