  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Strengthen the education sector, says Teachers’ MLC

TSUTF district meetings commences at Sangareddy

December 11, 2022 06:23 am | Updated 06:23 am IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau
TSUTF Union Leaders in 5th Maha Sabha Vidya Sadassu organized two Days programme by TSUTF in Ambedkar Bhavan at Sangareddy in Sangareddy District. Photo: MOHD ARIF / The Hindu (Stringer)

TSUTF Union Leaders in 5th Maha Sabha Vidya Sadassu organized two Days programme by TSUTF in Ambedkar Bhavan at Sangareddy in Sangareddy District. Photo: MOHD ARIF / The Hindu (Stringer) | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Teachers MLC A. Narsi Reddy stressed the need for strengthening the education sector in the State. He accused the Centre of weakening the education system in the name of new education policy - 2020 while the State is not recruiting the teachers.

Two-day Telangana Teachers United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) district 5th annual meeting commenced at the district headquarters on Saturday presided over by district president K. Ashok Kumar. On this occasion a rally was held in the town.

“The State government has been neglecting the need to fill the teacher posts. The budget allocations for the education sector are getting reduced every year. The teachers will be forced to agitate to get their problems addressed in future if the government does not meet the requirement,” said Mr. Narsi Reddy demanding that the government immediately take up promotions of teachers.

TSUTF State treasurer T. Lakshma Reddy, general secretary T. Sailu, P Srinivasa Rao, Manjari and others participated in the programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.