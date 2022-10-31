‘Strengthen hands of Rahul Gandhi for Mother India’

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy addressed an open letter to people of Telangana urging them to strengthen the hands of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Rahul Gandhi who is in the state as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“India has been under detention for the last eight years. Not only freedom of expression, even freedom of life has become extinct. Anyone who questions them is branded as a traitor. The rupee has fallen like never before. 22 crore youth have been debilitated without employment or livelihood. Our country has fallen to the 107th position in the hunger index,” said Mr. Revanth in the letter.

Referring to the State he said: “The TRS rule has been restricted to the farmhouse. For eight years, TRS has supported BJP’s anarchy. TRS even supported the Centre’s black farm Laws. There is no end to the destruction of democratic institutions. With the front of welfare schemes, they are resorting to unhindered exploitation. The guarantee of farm loan waiver has not been implemented. Farmer suicides are continuing, unabated. The guarantee of free fertilizers has been rooted out. Unemployment allowance remains a distant dream for the unemployed while the promised Government jobs continue as vacancies indefinitely. Land rights for Podu Lands remains a bogus promise. The corruption in Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram projects is breaking world records.”

Stating that one person – Rahul Gandhi- has stepped forward for the sake of the country questioning the plight of the nation with Bharat Jodo Yatra, the TPCC president said that Yatra” is entering Hyderabad on November 1 starting from Charminar at 3 p.m. and a public meeting will be held at Necklace Road at 5 p.m. He has urged the people to join the Yatra at Charminar.