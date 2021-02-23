Strengthen Congress party: Uttam

SANGAREDDY

23 February 2021 19:34 IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked party workers to strengthen the party by propagating the welfare and development activities taken up by the party among the public.

Participating in the three-day Youth Congress training programme concluding ceremony held at Patancheru on Tuesday, Mr Reddy recalled the services extended by former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The training programme was held in the name of Congress Yuva Kranthi and those recruited through social media were trained at this programme.

“Move among the public and explain the schemes implemented by the Congress during its rule . Take this to very doorstep,” said the TPCC president.

The Youth Congress has decided to impart training in Yuva Kranthi Buniyadi across the nation.