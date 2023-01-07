Strengthen BJP at booth level: Nadda

January 07, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national president J.P. Nadda called upon party workers to strengthen the party at the booth level, saying that this would be the stepping stone to come to power in Telangana.

BJP booth committee meetings are going on for the last few days. On Saturday, booth-level meetings were held in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in which the recently-nominated ‘Palaks’ took part. Mr. Nadda addressed these booth committee meetings virtually, and asked the leaders and cadre to work in coordination to strengthen the party. However, due to a technical snag, he was not heard properly by the party workers.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar also addressed these meetings from the party office in Hyderabad.

“There used to be 10 members in each booth committee in the past. We were told to make sure all the booth committees have 22 members each and those active in booth areas, should be entrusted with the responsibility as a member. All panel members and presidents have participated in the meetings. Soon, we will be going to villages and form committees in all booths with the designated number. The focus is on the youth joining the party and actively participating in the programmes,” BJP district president at Sangareddy Narender Reddy said.