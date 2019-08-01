Stree Nidhi borrowings to be insured

The State government has expanded the ambit of the Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Limited providing women self help group members with insurance cover.Accordingly, the SHG members who take loans from the Federation would be covered to the extent of the borrowing. In the event of death of the member, the federation would deduct the outstanding loan amount and repay the balance to the family members of the deceased.

In addition, an immediate assistance of ₹5,000 would be provided as funeral/cremation expenses to the family of the insured SHG member. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said here after releasing a handbook on the activities of the federation along with annual report of the federation for the previous financial year here on Thursday. Copies of the handbook would be circulated to all the more than 5 lakh SHG groups across the State explaining them about the schemes, including those relating to financial assistance available to them.

The handbook contains details about the procedures through which loans could be obtained from the Stree Nidhi Federation which provided loans up to ₹3 lakh to each of the members. The handbook was in addition to the training provided to 250 selected members to create awareness among the members about the facilities they could avail through the Federation.

At a review meeting with senior officials on the activities of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty later, Mr. Dayakar Rao directed them to understand the specific needs of the villages and develop action plans for fulfilling them accordingly. The focus should be on providing employment to rural women and the officials should concentrate on identifying opportunities available under the services sector.

Exhorting the officials concerned to expand the activities of SERP, he wanted them to explore options available in agriculture and related sectors in addition to the women empowerment activities. Steps should be taken to encourage women to export commercial products like turmeric and chillies through SHGs while the officials should simultaneously collect information about the inactive groups village and mandal wise so that they could be activated at the earliest.

Close to 65% of the groups were active and were engaged in different activities as of now and efforts should be made to ensure that the number crosses 85%. Given the large number of women engaged in agricultural activities, the officials concerned were directed to examine whether women groups could be entrusted with common cultivation practices.