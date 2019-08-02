Streams in spate after incessant rain

Scores of streams and rivulets in the erstwhile Warangal district, which had run dry due to late onset of monsoon, are now in spate in the wake of incessant rain over the past three days.

The Cheekupalle stream in Wazedu of Mulugu district has been flowing intensely, forcing forest officials to close the Bogatha waterfall for tourists for two days. Being the weekend, a large number of tourists from various parts of the State were expected to visit the waterfall, but officials have appealed to them to cancel their plans.

The Moranchavagu, Jeedivagu, Jampannavagu and other streams in Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts are also aggressively flowing. As a result, several interior habitations in Agency areas have been cut off. Access to Palimela mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has also been snapped.

The Kaleshwaram project is receiving flood water due to inflows into the Godavari and Pranahita rivers from upstream in Maharashtra. The Godavari water level at Kaleshwaram currently stands at 8.1 metres. The 65 gates at the Medigadda barrage were lifted to allow flood water to the downstream. The water level in Annaram barrage is also reaching its full capacity mark. The pump houses have been switched off.

Coal mining in Kakatiya Khani has also been hit with no extraction of coal since four days. The Singareni Collieries has incurred an estimated loss of ₹10 crore in the past week.

Meanwhile, in Warangal city, several colonies were inundated with rain water, disrupting normal life.

Farmer washed away

A 48-year-old man was washed away on Friday while crossing a local stream in Vemanpalli mandal of Mancherial district as a spell of heavy rainfall in eastern Mancherial district and Kagaznagar Division of Kumram Bheem Asifabad disrupted normal life. The deceased was identified as Jimidi Muthaiah, a farmer.

An autorickshaw was also washed away as a flooded tank in Chintaguda of Sirpur (T) mandal in KB Asifabad overflowed.

Normal life came to a standstill in Bejjur mandal as Susmirvagu, Tatichettuorre and Kushinepallivagu were in spate.

In Salgupalli, water flowed over the road, thanks to Teegalaorre being in spate.

In Dahegaon, the overflowing Erravagu stream cut off access to some interior villages.