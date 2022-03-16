Streamline the cost of vehicles for Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries

March 16, 2022 20:21 IST

Welfare Minister K Eshwar holds meeting with officials

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has suggested the officials to streamline the cost of vehicles being sought by beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu stating that variation of cost has been creating problem as many applicants are asking for vehicles only.

Mr. Eshwar held a review meeting with the officials of Karimnagar district at Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Welfare Building here on Wednesday. SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas, MD Karunakar, General Manager Ananda Kumar, Karimnagar Transport wing joint commissioner Chandrasekhar Goud and others were present.

“By the end of this month about 50,000 families will benefit under Dalit Bandhu including that of Huzurabad Assembly constituency. The programme will continue unabated. About 2 lakh families would benefit from next year. About 50 per cent beneficiaries are seeking vehicles like harvesters, JCBs, tractors, cars, autos and transport vehicles. It was becoming a problem as the rates are varying from place to place. Hold a meeting with dealers/ manufacturers in 15 days and fix a rate,” said Mr Eshwar.