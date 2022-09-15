Stray dogs kill sheep, goat in pen

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 15, 2022 18:23 IST

In a shocking incident, a herd of 70 sheep and goat were killed by stray dogs late Wednesday night. The incident took place Muktabupatipur village in Medak mandal.

According to sources, one Ramesh locked his livestock in a shed in the village as usual. He used to graze them in the nearby forest. In the night some 10 stray dogs entered the shed and killed goat and sheep. Mr. Ramesh claimed that has incurred a loss of about ₹6 lakh. Carcasses were buried on the outskirts of the village.

