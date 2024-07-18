Stray dogs injure 29 people in Telangana’s Huzurabad

The stray dog menace in Huzurabad town threatens to emerge as a public health issue as a pack of stray dogs unleashed terror in the town late on Wednesday evening injuring around 21 persons including women and children.

A grievously injured woman was shifted to the MGM hospital in Warangal and the rest were administered anti-rabies vaccine at the Government area hospital in Huzurabad.

A string of dog bite incidents were reported from Gandhinagar, Vidyanagar, Prathapawada and the adjoining residential colonies late on Wednesday evening.

Another incident

In yet another incident of dog attack, a stray dog, suspected to be rabid, attacked a group of sanitation workers on the main street in Gandhinagar in Huzurabad early on Thursday morning.

As many as eight workers suffered injuries in the attack. One of them, identified as Bhagya, sustained grievous injuries on her face. She was immediately rushed to the MGM hospital in Warangal.

The incident created panic in the locality. Some local residents reportedly chased the stray dog in a bid to kill it. But the stray dog vanished into thick bushes near an open drain, sources added.

The aggrieved denizens of the town blamed the lack of effective implementation of animal birth control programme - for sterilising stray dogs - for the spurt in dog bite incidents.