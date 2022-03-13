Stray dog found with newborn’s severed head in Vanasthalipuram

A stray dog was seen carrying the severed head of a newborn baby in its mouth near Sahara road in Vanasthalipuram police limits on Sunday.

The incident was first discovered by one M. Karthik, a resident of L.B. Nagar, who was there at his friend’s shop near Vivekananda statue at around 10.30 a.m. Soon, when he along with local storekeepers followed the canine, it left the head there and ran away. And the Vanasthalipuram police was alerted.

According to the police, the unidentified baby’s age was two or three days. Soon the recovered remains were sent to Osmania Genreral Hospital for preserving them for further procedure. Forensic examination would also be taken up, even as search for the other remains of the victim is in progress, the police said.

It is suspected that the baby may have been left by its parents. However, CCTV units are being verified to locate the dog’s movement and the place it first picked it up from. It was also suspected, based on nipping and biting injuries of the severed head, that the canine may have separated the head from the infant’s body.

Vanasthalipuram police registered a case and opened an investigation.